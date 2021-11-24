Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | November 24, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After experiencing another cool, sunny afternoon yesterday, today will be more mild and seasonable, as the high-pressure system moves east and warmer air flows in from the south. This afternoon, skies will be mostly clear, with a few clouds from the west. Winds will be light and coming from the south, and temperatures will be in the low-50s. Tonight, skies will be partly cloudy, with light winds. Temperatures will be in the mid-30s. Overall, a mild, seasonable day. Tomorrow afternoon starts with mild conditions, but after 3 PM, a cold front moves in from the west. This cold front brings light rain that sticks around for the evening and overnight hours. So if you’re traveling Thanksgiving evening, you may want an umbrella and extra time on the roads, even though we only expect about 0.2 to 0.3 inches of rain at most. Overnight, as temperatures drop below-freezing, any leftover moisture turns into snow, especially in the mountains. Those snow chances stick around for most of the morning and early-afternoon hours before clearing in the evening, but we won’t see much accumulation, about 1″ to 2″. Still, if you’re heading into the mountains for Black Friday shopping or any other plans, you may want some extra time on the roads. Over the weekend, temperatures rise into the low-40s, with partly sunny skies. Then on Sunday, another low-pressure system from out west quickly moves into NCWV. While there are differences in the models still, we could generally expect rain/snow mix in NCWV during the morning and afternoon. This could make travel difficult for those coming back from the holiday weekend, so we are watching this carefully. Then expect partly cloudy skies and highs in the 40s early next week. In short, today will be mild but nice, Thanksgiving will be rainy in the evening, and expect some snow on Friday and over the weekend. Have safe travels!

Today: A nice afternoon, with partly to mostly sunny skies and only a few clouds coming from the west, ahead of a system. Winds will be light and southerly, and temperatures will be in the low-50s, which is seasonable for this time of year. In short, not a bad day to be heading out. Go outside while you can. High: 51.

Tonight: Skies will still be partly cloudy, but we stay dry. Winds will be light, and expect morning lows in the mid-30s, much warmer than average, and definitely warmer than the past few mornings. Overall, not a bad night. Low: 35.

Thursday: We start out with partly to mostly cloudy skies and highs in the seasonable low-50s. Then after 3 PM, light rain showers push in from the west and stick around for most of the evening into early-overnight. We won’t see much rain, about 0.2 to 0.3 inches at most. Still, an umbrella and a few minutes extra time on the roads during the afternoon and evening won’t hurt. Winds will be breezy, coming from the SW at 10-15 mph. High: 50.

Friday: Any leftover rain turns into snow overnight into the early-morning, especially in the mountains. In the lowlands, skies will be mostly cloudy. We won’t see much accumulation in the mountains (about 1 to 2 inches at most), but taking it easy on the roads still isn’t a bad idea. By the afternoon, any leftover precipitation goes away, and we’re left with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will be well below-average and chilly, with highs in the low-30s, so keep those heavy coats with you. Overall, expect snow in the morning and calm conditions in the afternoon. High: 35.

