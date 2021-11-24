BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Karen Marcene Reed Brown, 79, recently of Elkins, passed away on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 ending her over ten year battle with Alzheimer’s. Karen was born in Weston, WV, on April 3, 1942, a daughter of the late Orris and Velma Hallie Gibson Reed. On December 8, 1961, she married the best looking guy in Weston High School, Earl Fredrick “Fred” Brown, who was killed in Vietnam in January 1966.In addition to her husband and parents, Karen was preceded in death by her big sister, Judith Althea Reed Given in 1992, and her big brother, Otis Lowell Reed in 2012.Karen graduated from Weston High School with the Class of 1960. She initially started at Glenville State College, but left to get married. Some years later, she would earn her degree at Fairmont State University.Following in the footsteps of her adored father, Karen was a longtime educator in Lewis County. She began her career in 1972 as an Aide in the Title I program, tutoring reading at Weston Central School. In 1987, she completed her teaching degree and continued serving children in Lewis County. She taught at Peterson Elementary, Jane Lew Elementary, Robert L. Bland Middle School, and Roanoke Elementary prior to her retirement in 2003.Karen was well known among her neighbors on West Second Street and is fondly remembered as a cat lady. Her heart and her back door were always open for a stray cat. It wasn’t unusual to hear a car door slam in the alley by her house and a cat would appear on her back porch. She would open the door and the lucky cat would strut in to join the others she had rescued.Karen’s heart was fulfilled by family. She became the matriarch of the Reed/Gibson descendants, hosting memorable family reunions each year near the 4th of July. These 2-3 day affairs were full of laughter, food and drink, and memories shared by the elder aunts, uncles, and cousins. A fabulous hostess, she never tired at working to keep our family connected.Remembering Karen’s warm nature and huge heart are her daughter, Melanie Brown Sabol (Joe) of Harwood, MD; her grandchildren: Abbie Brake Williams (Brandon) of Buckhannon, WV and Nicolas Lawson (Hannah) of Millsboro, DE. She also leaves behind her great-grandchildren (who sadly did not get to know her): Penelope Williams, Dahlia Lawson, Paxton Griffith, and Brently Hicks.Karen’s request for cremation has been honored at Pat Boyle Funeral Home’s On-Site Crematory. Friends and family will gather at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Friday, December 3, 2021 in the Pat Boyle Funeral Home Chapel. Inurnment will follow at Lewis County Memorial Gardens in Weston.We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Karen Marcene Brown. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

