Kayla Smith’s Wednesday Evening Forecast | November 24, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today was a beautiful day across the area, with mostly clear skies and high temperatures hovering around 50 degrees. Tomorrow’s temperatures will be similar to today’s, but sky conditions will change as a cold front prepares to enter NCWV. The morning will start off mostly cloudy, then by the afternoon, isolated showers will begin. As the night progresses, rain will become more widespread. By early Friday morning, the precipitation will change over to snow and remain mostly over the higher elevations. The frontal passage will bring Friday’s high temperatures way down into the mid 30s, and wind gusts could have it feeling even colder, so you might want to bundle up if you’re heading out shopping. Saturday will be nicer, with highs in the low 40s and partly cloudy skies, but all eyes are on Sunday as a low pressure system quickly moves in from Canada. There is still some model disagreement on how exactly this storm will play out for West Virginia; we could see Sunday into Monday’s precipitation as rain for most of the state (and snow for the higher elevations), but other models suggest that even the lowlands will be seeing all snow. If the snow scenario plays out, accumulations would be minimal across the lowlands, but we will continue to monitor the system as it draws nearer. Past Monday, the sun will return, and temperatures will make their way back into the upper 40s.

Tonight: Increasing clouds and a light breeze. Low: 37

Thanksgiving Day: A cloudy start, but rain beginning by the afternoon. High: 49

Friday: Cloudy and windy. High: 35

Saturday: A mix of clouds and sun High: 42

