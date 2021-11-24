New legislation will require Secretary of Veterans Affairs to report on security camera footage at all VA medical facilities

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Following the murder of 7 veterans at Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center, a new law put tighter reigns on security at VA medical facilities across the country.

Senators Shelley Moore Capito and Joe Manchin helped create legislation that required the Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Denis McDonough, to issue a report to Congress regarding the security camera footage at all VA medical facilities.

The law was signed on November 23 by President Biden.

“With the president signing this legislation into law today, we are taking an important step in the right direction. However, at the same time, we must continue to remain vigilant against evil attacks on our veterans and push for the utmost level of transparency,” said Senator Capito.

5 News reached out to the Clarksburg VA medical center to see if this new legislation would create any changes with their current security measures, and we received the following statement:

“The Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center has an existing campus-wide video surveillance system to monitor medical center activity. In light of recent events, we have expanded video surveillance capability on medical wards. We continually look for opportunities to improve the safety of veterans and staff. This fiscal year, the facility awarded a contract to expand the video surveillance system. Due to the integrity of the video surveillance system, we do not disclose camera locations.”

