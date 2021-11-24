Advertisement

New zoning laws in Elkins will not affect homes or businesses

Some of the proposed changes include plans to encourage the reuse of properties like old churches and schools.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 11:23 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - New zoning laws are coming to Elkins.

Information and public input on the latest draft is scheduled for December 7th at the Phil Gainer Community Center.

Regulations for new types of businesses and requirements for landscaping and buffers between commercial areas and homes.

After the final changes have been made, the proposed zoning code will head to city council.

Officials say no current businesses or residences will be required to make any changes.

