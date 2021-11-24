No injuries reported in Marion County structure fire

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - No injuries were reported in a structure fire Tuesday evening in Marion County, according to a Facebook post by the Winfield District Volunteer Fire Department.

The structure fire, located on Wateman Way, was reported around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday to officials.

It took crews over two hours to put the fire out.

Crews say the fire reignited Wednesday morning, and it took nearly an hour and a half to extinguish the flames.

You can view the Facebook post here.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.