No injuries reported in Marion County structure fire
No injuries were reported in a structure fire Tuesday evening in Marion County, according to the Winfield District Volunteer Fire Department.
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 3:41 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - No injuries were reported in a structure fire Tuesday evening in Marion County, according to a Facebook post by the Winfield District Volunteer Fire Department.
The structure fire, located on Wateman Way, was reported around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday to officials.
It took crews over two hours to put the fire out.
Crews say the fire reignited Wednesday morning, and it took nearly an hour and a half to extinguish the flames.
You can view the Facebook post here.
Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.