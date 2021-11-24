Advertisement

Rebels treating semifinals like a championship game, not looking too far ahead

Semifinals mark deepest run for head coach Rick Haught
By Julia Westerman
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 6:45 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELLENBORO, W.Va (WDTV) - With a trip to the Super Six on the horizon, it’s easy to get ahead of yourself. For Ritchie County, it’s all about the “right now.”

The semifinals mark the deepest run head coach Rick Haught has seen in his tenure as the Rebels’ head coach and he doesn’t want it to be over yet.

Wheeling Central Catholic will be a tough opponent seeing as the Maroon Knights frequently make runs into the playoffs.

The Rebels will be practicing on Thanksgiving in preparation for Saturday afternoon’s home contest.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A landlord was arrested in Clarksburg on burglary and strangulation charges.
Clarksburg landlord arrested on burglary and strangulation charges
Harrison Co. Sheriff's Office searching for a suspect.
Harrison County Sheriff’s Office seeking help in identifying suspect
Police tape.
1 dead, 2 injured in I-68 crash
Matthew Alderman
Upshur Co. Sheriff’s Office seeking help in locating wanted man
The AMBER Alert was canceled around 10 p.m. Friday after the 5-year-old girl was found safe in...
78-year-old hunter in Doddridge County found safe

Latest News

Doddridge County football
Bulldogs preparing to face opponent from only regular season loss in semifinals
WVU men's basketball
WVU men’s hoops a part of something “bigger than just basketball”
Class A All-State Volleyball Teams
2021 Class A All-State volleyball teams announced
McCabe named Big 12 Runner of the Year
Ceili McCabe named Big 12 Runner of the Year