Rebels treating semifinals like a championship game, not looking too far ahead

ELLENBORO, W.Va (WDTV) - With a trip to the Super Six on the horizon, it’s easy to get ahead of yourself. For Ritchie County, it’s all about the “right now.”

The semifinals mark the deepest run head coach Rick Haught has seen in his tenure as the Rebels’ head coach and he doesn’t want it to be over yet.

Wheeling Central Catholic will be a tough opponent seeing as the Maroon Knights frequently make runs into the playoffs.

The Rebels will be practicing on Thanksgiving in preparation for Saturday afternoon’s home contest.

