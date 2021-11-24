A turkey farm shares what it takes to prep for Thanksgiving

LEECHBURG, PA (WDTV) - Pounds Turkey Farm works to prepare for the Thanksgiving Holiday well in advance and has been doing so since 1935.

“We actually already have the poults ordered for next year, so you have to really be thinking a year out in the turkey farming business,” Beverly Pounds, the office manager of the farm said. “They (turkeys) grow all summer here, and then just prior to the holidays, they’re processed and dressed and are ready for the customers,” she said.

That preparation leads to the final countdown to the big meal surrounded by loved ones. Orders have been made since October and now as Thanksgiving approaches, customers are flying in faster than a turkey can gobble to make sure the main dish can be served. Pounds said this is nothing new, even as we still face the pandemic.

“It’s actually pretty similar to last year, there’s maybe requests for larger birds because families are gathering more together again,” Pounds said.

With thousands of items leaving their market Wednesday and a total of around 7,000 turkeys headed to families homes this year, Pounds said as crazy as it seems, they were lucky to only face a few challenges as the supply shortage is affecting businesses nationwide.

“Our challenges were some packaging things didn’t come, some things were delayed, and that was more on the preparatory side of things,” she said. “We make turkey pot pie, we make gravy, those kinds of things that require us to get outside ingredients were more difficult this year.”

Instead of getting their feathers in a bunch, Pounds says their customers keep them going.

“People are so appreciative and say, ‘this is my 50th Pounds turkey,’ or ‘It won’t be Thanksgiving without you.’ So that I think just that motivation that you’re pleasing people really helps a lot,” Pounds said.

That motivation goes a long way, making it to your dinner table on Thanksgiving Day.

