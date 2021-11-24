United Way Wednesday, November 24, 2021 - Outerwear Drive

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A new donation campaign to collect winter clothing items for those who need them recently began in Monongalia and Preston counties.

The United Way of Monongalia and Preston counties recently started the Outerwear Drive, where people could donate new or gently used winter items, like hats, gloves, coats, etc.

According to Servando Arredondo, of United Way, people could drop off the items in collection barrels in a few locations in Monongalia and Preston counties.

One location, for example, was the Gabe’s store in Morgantown, he said.

Servando explained that the end goal was to have enough items to help people stay warm.

“That’s the big goal,” he explained, “to just be able to provide new, clean items for folks to wear and keep themselves warm if they’re not able to find shelter outside when the temperatures are cold.”

According to him, the program had already collected dozens of items at the time of the interview.

The donation program was to end on January 15, 2021.

Those who wanted to learn more about the program could check out the website.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.