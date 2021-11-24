BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Walter O. Trickett, age 91 of Haymond Road, Grafton, WV passed away Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at the Elkins WV Caring Hospice facility.He was born September 9, 1930 in Independence a son of the late Jay Newton and and Hazel Emma (Stevens) Trickett.He is survived by one son, Thomas “Tom” Trickett (Janet) of Westover; two daughters, Joy Knight (Jim) and Jane Abel (Rich) both of Grafton; four granddaughters, Julie Abel of Grafton, Jamey Knight of Alexandria, VA, Jennifer Knight (Tyler) and children Evan and Savannah , and Carrie Summers (Michael) and son, Wyatt; seven grandsons, Scott Trickett (Delia) and children Scott, Jr. and Nick of Morgantown, Tom Trickett (Glenda) of Masontown, PA, Josh Trickett (Sunnie) of AL, Ryan Trickett (Rachael) and children, Becky, Eric, and Lorelia of Shinnston, Daniel Abel (Tami) and children, Caylee and Jordyn of Flemington, Jon Williams (Amy) and children, Nicholas, Jody, Jackson, Allison of Westover, Fred Williams (Kelly) and children, Jason, Patrick, and Rocky of AZ; his brothers, Russ Trickett (Carol), and Carl Trickett (Frances). In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy “Lee” Trickett; infant son, James Lee Trickett; sisters, Maymie Bennett, Mary Keener, Irene Sansbury, Hazel Wolford and a sister who died in infancy; brothers, Henry, Jehu, Roy, and Lawrence.He served our country in US Marine Corps during the Korean War. He was an active member of the Grafton Baptist Church.Walter was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and brother to his family.The family will receive friends at the Donald G. Ford Funeral Home in Grafton on Sunday, November 28th from 3:00-7:00 p.m. and from 10:00 a.m. until the funeral hour on Monday.Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Monday, November 29, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Don Harward officiating.Interment will follow at the WV National Cemetery in Grafton.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.