Water leak repair in S. Elkins
Elkins Water System employees are responding to a water leak in South Elkins, according to a release from the City of Elkins.
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 2:28 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Elkins Water System employees are responding to a water leak in South Elkins, according to a release from the City of Elkins.
The water leak is reportedly near the intersection of South Davis Avenue and 16th Street.
As of Wednesday at 2:10 p.m., South Davis Avenue is closed between Whiteman Avenue and 16th Street.
Customers in the area may experience no/low pressure.
Stick with 5 News as updates become available.
Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.