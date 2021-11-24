Water leak repair in S. Elkins

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Elkins Water System employees are responding to a water leak in South Elkins, according to a release from the City of Elkins.

The water leak is reportedly near the intersection of South Davis Avenue and 16th Street.

As of Wednesday at 2:10 p.m., South Davis Avenue is closed between Whiteman Avenue and 16th Street.

Customers in the area may experience no/low pressure.

