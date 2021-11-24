Advertisement

Water leak repair in S. Elkins

Elkins Water System employees are responding to a water leak in South Elkins, according to a release from the City of Elkins.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 2:28 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Elkins Water System employees are responding to a water leak in South Elkins, according to a release from the City of Elkins.

The water leak is reportedly near the intersection of South Davis Avenue and 16th Street.

As of Wednesday at 2:10 p.m., South Davis Avenue is closed between Whiteman Avenue and 16th Street.

Customers in the area may experience no/low pressure.

Stick with 5 News as updates become available.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A landlord was arrested in Clarksburg on burglary and strangulation charges.
Clarksburg landlord arrested on burglary and strangulation charges
Harrison Co. Sheriff's Office searching for a suspect.
Harrison County Sheriff’s Office seeking help in identifying suspect
Police tape.
1 dead, 2 injured in I-68 crash
Matthew Alderman
Upshur Co. Sheriff’s Office seeking help in locating wanted man
The AMBER Alert was canceled around 10 p.m. Friday after the 5-year-old girl was found safe in...
78-year-old hunter in Doddridge County found safe

Latest News

Gov. Jim Justice gives an update on COVID-19 and the state's response. (10/11/2021)
Gov. Justice urges all adults to get COVID-19 booster shot
GSC establishes scholarship for future athletic trainers
Preston Co. Fire
BREAKING: Structure fire reported in Preston County
Preston Co. structure fire
Preston Co. structure fire