WVa first lady’s limited edition Christmas ornament on sale

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia first lady Cathy Justice has unveiled her 2021 limited edition Christmas ornament.

The ornament unveiled Tuesday was made by Beckley glass artist John DesMeules. It features a red, green and gold swirl design. The state outline is sandblasted on the front and a gold star showing the location of Charleston is within the outline. Each ornament is numbered and signed, the governor’s office said in a news release.

There are 500 ornaments available for $25 each at the state Culture Center in Charleston and at Tamarack in Beckley for $25 each. Proceeds will go directly to the artist.

“Visiting John in his workshop at Tamarack was very special,” Justice said. “I can see the passion he has for his craft, and I’m excited to share his work with so many West Virginians.”

