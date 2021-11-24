Advertisement

WVU football suits up for final regular season game

Mountaineers on the road at Kansas this Saturday
By Casey Kay
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 7:23 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - After a season of ups and downs, WVU football seemed to click on the field last Saturday in their 31-23 win over Texas.

According to Neal Brown, the difference maker included dominating in time of possession, no interceptions and defensively finishing the game.

Moving forward to Kansas, the Mountaineers will be going up against a team that has experienced a lot of growth this year. The Jayhawks are young in their offensive line and cornerbacks, but being deep into the season, those guys have matured and overall improved the Kansas football product in the second half of the season.

WVU will kick off at Kansas, Sat. 7 p.m.

