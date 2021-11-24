WVU men’s hoops a part of something “bigger than just basketball”

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - None of the WVU men’s basketball players are from Morgantown, but they’ve made it their home. That’s why giving back to the community means so much to them.

The Mountaineers joined together the day before Thanksgiving to serve a feast at the Hope Cafe - a division of the Morgantown Salvation Army - and immerse themselves into the community that got them to where they are.

“I think it’s a good thing for us,” redshirt freshman Isaiah Cottrell said. “To be a part of something bigger than just basketball.”

The team will be spending Thanksgiving together prior to playing Eastern Kentucky Friday night.

