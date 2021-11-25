Advertisement

Boy, 3, dies after fall from 17th floor of Chicago building

Police say a 3-year-old boy may have pushed out a window screen in a 17th floor Chicago...
Police say a 3-year-old boy may have pushed out a window screen in a 17th floor Chicago apartment before he fell from the window. He was found in bushes below and pronounced dead at a hospital.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 11:24 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) - Authorities say the death of a 3-year-old boy who died after plunging from the 17th floor window of a Chicago apartment building is being investigated by police and child welfare officials.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office identified the boy Wednesday as Lamar Roach Jr. of Chicago.

Police say the boy may have pushed out a window screen in an apartment Tuesday night before he fell from the window. He was found in bushes below and pronounced dead at a hospital.

Police say the boy’s fatal plunge about 10:40 p.m. Tuesday was being investigated as an accident.

The state’s Department of Children and Family Services is also investigating.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harrison Co. Sheriff's Office searching for a suspect.
Harrison County Sheriff’s Office seeking help in identifying suspect
A landlord was arrested in Clarksburg on burglary and strangulation charges.
Clarksburg landlord arrested on burglary and strangulation charges
Police tape.
1 dead, 2 injured in I-68 crash
Matthew Alderman
Upshur Co. Sheriff’s Office seeking help in locating wanted man
The AMBER Alert was canceled around 10 p.m. Friday after the 5-year-old girl was found safe in...
78-year-old hunter in Doddridge County found safe

Latest News

Friends Feeding Friends Thanksgiving dinner.
Friends Feeding Friends hold annual Thanksgiving dinner
Thanksgiving travel is expected to reach near pre-pandemic levels. (Source: CNN via CNN...
On the road again: Travelers emerge in time for Thanksgiving
A jury has found all three men guilty in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery.
Three men found guilty of murdering Ahmaud Arbery
Larimer County sheriff’s officials say the remains of 57-year-old Diana Brown of San Antonio...
Hiker finds remains of 4th, final victim of Colorado flood