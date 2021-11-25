Friends Feeding Friends hold annual Thanksgiving dinner

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Friends Feeding Friends gathered outside the First United Methodist Church in Clarksburg for their annual Thanksgiving feast.

The outreach was a group that provided support to those in need, specifically in the homeless community and those dealing with addiction.

Carrie Davis had volunteered with the group for two years. She said the founders of the group Karen Alastanos, Kevin Brand, and Michelle Freeman helped her in a time of need. She wanted to give back.

“It’s funny. I needed something. Kevin says we are on our way, and they were rushing to me when I first moved to Clarksburg. I want to show other people the love that they showed me,” Davis explained.

Davis was one of the dozens of volunteers that donated their time for the group’s dinner.

Volunteers supplied most of the food and hygiene products handed out in goodie bags to all that attended.

While they hold dinners every Wednesday, Freeman told me it’s not all about the food.

“It’s what it is all about is being out on the street, making relationships, and helping take care of people in need,” she said.

The founders also brought out a band to play live music while people socialized and ate their dinner.

The group also had take-out containers for those who wanted to take some food with them.

Freeman added they would also be holding a similar event for Christmas.

“We want to keep this going for many years to come. As long as people need us, we’ll be here,” she said.

