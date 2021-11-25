Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | November 25, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After a sunny, mild day yesterday, we see an end to the dry weather today. This comes as a cold front pushes in from the west, bringing rain to NCWV. By 3 PM this afternoon, light rain will push into NCWV. This light rain will generally be steady and last through the evening, up until 2 AM tomorrow. We won’t see much rain, about 0.2 to 0.3 inches at most. Still, it does mean that if you’re traveling after Thanksgiving dinner or if heading out tonight, you may want some extra time on the roads. Winds will come from the NW at 10-15 mph, and temperatures will start in the low-50s early today before dipping into the mid-40s in the evening. Overnight, after 2 AM, any leftover rain transitions over to snow, especially in the mountains. We won’t see much accumulation, with most of the accumulation happening in the morning. Barring that, skies will be cloudy, and winds will be breezy and coming from the west. Temperatures will be in the low-30s. Overall, expect a chilly night. Tomorrow morning brings more snow into the mountains, but by mid-afternoon, the snow showers should be gone, leaving mostly cloudy skies. We won’t see much snow, about 1″ to 2″ inches, but that could be enough for slick roads in the mountains. In the lowlands, expect trace amounts. So give yourself a few minutes extra time in the morning. Barring that, skies will be cloudy in the afternoon, with breezy NW winds. Temperatures will be in the cold mid-30s. Overall, expect a cold afternoon. We warm up into the low-40s on Saturday, with partly sunny skies. Then on Sunday morning, a low-pressure system from out west brings precipitation to the region. There is disagreement with some of the models, but generally, we’ll likely see some snow in the mountains and rain (and even some light snow) in the lowlands. This could cause disruptions for those heading back from Thanksgiving, so we’ll be watching this carefully. This does mean you may want to give yourself a few minutes extra time on the roads, and to take it easy when driving. Then throughout the first half of next week, expect highs in the 40s and partly cloudy skies. In short, Thanksgiving day will bring light rain, with some mountain snow and cold temperatures on Friday, and another chance of snow by Sunday.

Today: Skies will be cloudy this afternoon. After 3 PM, expect light rain throughout the day, so downpours are not likely. This light rain won’t produce much, about 0.2 to 0.3 inches at most between the afternoon and late-evening hours. Still, you may want a few minutes extra time on the roads. Winds will be breezy, coming from the W at 10-20 mph. This will make our highs, which will be in the upper-40s, feel cooler. Overall, expect a dreary day. High: 49.

Tonight: We start with light rain showers tonight before we transition to snow in the mountains. In the lowlands, expect a light mix of rain and snow in some areas. Winds will be breezy, coming from the west at 10-15 mph. Temperatures will be in the low-30s, and because of the winds, they’ll feel much cooler. Overall, you’ll want a coat (and maybe a few extra minutes on the roads), because it will be a cold night. Low: 31.

Friday: Expect light snow showers in the mountains, with only a few flurries in the lowlands. We’ll likely see about 1″ to 2″ in the mountains, and only trace amounts in the lowlands. Most of the snow comes during the morning hours, but by the afternoon, most of the snow shower activity will be gone. By the afternoon, expect overcast skies and breezy WNW winds of 10-20 mph. Temperatures will be in the low-30s. High: 35.

Saturday: Much nicer weather comes around, with a mix of Sun and clouds and light SW winds. Temperatures will be in the low-40s. Overall, expect a chilly but ohterwise nice day. High: 43.

