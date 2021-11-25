Kayla Smith’s Thursday Evening Forecast | November 25, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Thanksgiving everyone! Today wasn’t the best day weather-wise, with mostly cloudy skies to start the day, and rain moving in by the afternoon. That rain will continue through the night, tapering off in the lowlands by early Friday morning. Around that same time, the precipitation will change over to snow for the higher elevations. Accumulations in the highest elevations will only reach around an inch, but roads could be slick Friday morning, so if you’re headed out Black Friday shopping, drive with caution. You’ll also want to wear a heavier coat tomorrow, because highs will only be reaching the mid-30s, and wind gusts of 20-25mph in the lowlands (and 35-45mph in the mountains) will have temperatures feeling much colder. Wind gusts will die down overnight into Saturday for the lowlands, but will linger in the mountains at 20-30mph through Saturday night. Saturday will be a mix of clouds and sun with temperatures in the low 40s. The Sunday system we’ve been watching is looking to enter the region earlier than expected, so precipitation could start overnight into Sunday morning, if we see any (models still disagree, since many factors in the atmosphere are at play). Most precipitation in the lowlands through Sunday is expected to be rain, but the mountains will see snow. Snow may linger in the mountains through Monday morning, and could accumulate just a few inches. We’ll continue to monitor this system to see how it will play out. Past that system, the rest of the week will be much drier, and temperatures will steadily increase throughout the week from the low 40s to the upper 40s.

Tonight: Showers lingering; a few flurries possible in the early morning. Low: 31

Friday: Mostly cloudy and windy. High: 35

Saturday: Partly cloudy and mild. High: 43

Sunday: Rain/snow showers possible throughout the day. High: 41

