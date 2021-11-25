Advertisement

Kayla Smith’s Thursday Evening Forecast | November 25, 2021

Cold and windy Friday, precipitation Sunday, then a dry start to the week…
highs tomorrow
highs tomorrow(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff and Kayla Smith
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 4:49 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Thanksgiving everyone! Today wasn’t the best day weather-wise, with mostly cloudy skies to start the day, and rain moving in by the afternoon. That rain will continue through the night, tapering off in the lowlands by early Friday morning. Around that same time, the precipitation will change over to snow for the higher elevations. Accumulations in the highest elevations will only reach around an inch, but roads could be slick Friday morning, so if you’re headed out Black Friday shopping, drive with caution. You’ll also want to wear a heavier coat tomorrow, because highs will only be reaching the mid-30s, and wind gusts of 20-25mph in the lowlands (and 35-45mph in the mountains) will have temperatures feeling much colder. Wind gusts will die down overnight into Saturday for the lowlands, but will linger in the mountains at 20-30mph through Saturday night. Saturday will be a mix of clouds and sun with temperatures in the low 40s. The Sunday system we’ve been watching is looking to enter the region earlier than expected, so precipitation could start overnight into Sunday morning, if we see any (models still disagree, since many factors in the atmosphere are at play). Most precipitation in the lowlands through Sunday is expected to be rain, but the mountains will see snow. Snow may linger in the mountains through Monday morning, and could accumulate just a few inches. We’ll continue to monitor this system to see how it will play out. Past that system, the rest of the week will be much drier, and temperatures will steadily increase throughout the week from the low 40s to the upper 40s.

Tonight: Showers lingering; a few flurries possible in the early morning. Low: 31

Friday: Mostly cloudy and windy. High: 35

Saturday: Partly cloudy and mild. High: 43

Sunday: Rain/snow showers possible throughout the day. High: 41

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rebecca Shugars
Fairmont woman arrested on fraud charge
Harrison Co. Sheriff's Office searching for a suspect.
Harrison County Sheriff’s Office seeking help in identifying suspect
Greenbrier Church Bell
Authorities investigating after bell stolen from West Virginia church
Brush fire
Crews battle brush fire in Marion County
Police tape.
1 dead, 2 injured in I-68 crash

Latest News

Expected highs for today, November 25, 2021.
Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | November 25, 2021
Kayla Smith’s Wednesday Evening Forecast | November 24, 2021
Kayla Smith’s Wednesday Evening Forecast | November 24, 2021
Expected highs for today, November 24, 2021.
Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | November 24, 2021
Clarksburg 10 day temperature and heat index trend
Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | November 23, 2021