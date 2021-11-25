BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Stephen “Steve” Paul Shiflett was a very loving and kind man who was born Monday, October 5, 1970, and departed on Monday, November 22, 2021. Steve was 51 years old and a resident of Valley Bend. He was the son of the late Zona Pritt Shiflett and James Estel Shiflett. On June 17, 1995, he married the former Jeanne Gail Minear who survives at home. Also left to cherish his memory are two sons, Jarred Ryan Shiflett and fiancé Morgan Daniels, and Isaac Jaylon Shiflett, a precious granddaughter, Myah, Tyler Shiflett whom he thought of as his own son, three brothers, Melvin Shiflett and wife Brandy, James “J.R” Shiflett, and Jesse “Jay” Shiflett and wife Bessie, father and mother in law, John Minear and Alta “Frances” Minear, sister and brother in law, Sharon and Roger Tenney, several nieces and nephews that he loved very much, and so many great friends.If you had the pleasure of knowing Steve, you know he would do anything for anyone. It didn’t matter if he was giving the shirt off his back or offering the last dollar in his pocket. Steve was definitely a family man who loved his wife and kids very much. He was so proud of everything they did. Steve loved to spend time with them hunting, fishing, and taking long rides. He loved to listen to and play music growing up and he was always singing. His love of music is also shared by his granddaughter Myah who loves music and singing with her pappy. If Steve wasn’t known as the UPS guy, then people knew him as the critter ridder guy. He was always joking and full of life. If he was around, everyone had a smile on their face. Steve will be missed by all who knew him. His wife Jeanne wants Steve to know how much she truly loves him and everything he did for her. Jeanne wants everyone to share their memories of Steve and let his light continue to shine on.Visitation will be held at the Randolph Funeral Home Sunday from 3 PM until 5 PM. A funeral service will be conducted at the funeral home Monday, November 29, 2021, at 1:00 PM. Rev. David Pridgen will officiate and interment will follow in Brick Church Cemetery in Huttonsville.

