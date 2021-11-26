Advertisement

2021 Class AA All-State volleyball teams announced

First team headlined by three Philip Barbour standouts, Halfin captains second team
Philip Barbour wins Class AA State Volleyball Title
Philip Barbour wins Class AA State Volleyball Title(wdtv)
By Julia Westerman
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 4:57 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - As decided by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association, the 2021 Class AA All-State Volleyball teams have been announced. Below are those from North Central West Virginia who have made the lists.

FIRST TEAM - Alyssa Hill (Philip Barbour), Emily Denison (Philip Barbour), Averi Carpenter (Philip Barbour)

SECOND TEAM - MacKenna Halfin, captain (Philip Barbour), Payton Shreve (Grafton), Gabby Floyd (Liberty), Avery Childers (Robert C. Byrd)

SPECIAL HONORABLE MENTION - Kaitlynn Stone (Elkins), Franchesca Alvaro (Robert C. Byrd)

HONORABLE MENTION - Aniesa Taylor (Grafton), Abby Hartley (Lewis County), Emily Metheney (Braxton County)

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rebecca Shugars
Fairmont woman arrested on fraud charge
Brush fire
Crews battle brush fire in Marion County
(Source: pexels.com)
Reused syringes prompts call for patients to get tested
Greenbrier Church Bell
Authorities investigating after bell stolen from West Virginia church
Harrison Co. Sheriff's Office searching for a suspect.
Harrison County Sheriff’s Office seeking help in identifying suspect

Latest News

WDTV 5 Sports Thanksgiving Special
North Central West Virginia high school athletes and coaches give thanks
Ritchie County football
Rebels treating semifinals like a championship game, not looking too far ahead
Doddridge County football
Bulldogs preparing to face opponent from only regular season loss in semifinals
WVU men's basketball
WVU men’s hoops a part of something “bigger than just basketball”