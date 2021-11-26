2021 Class AA All-State volleyball teams announced

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - As decided by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association, the 2021 Class AA All-State Volleyball teams have been announced. Below are those from North Central West Virginia who have made the lists.

FIRST TEAM - Alyssa Hill (Philip Barbour), Emily Denison (Philip Barbour), Averi Carpenter (Philip Barbour)

SECOND TEAM - MacKenna Halfin, captain (Philip Barbour), Payton Shreve (Grafton), Gabby Floyd (Liberty), Avery Childers (Robert C. Byrd)

SPECIAL HONORABLE MENTION - Kaitlynn Stone (Elkins), Franchesca Alvaro (Robert C. Byrd)

HONORABLE MENTION - Aniesa Taylor (Grafton), Abby Hartley (Lewis County), Emily Metheney (Braxton County)

