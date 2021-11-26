BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - John Everett Bates, 79, of Fairmont, went home to be with his Lord and Savior, on Tuesday, November 23, 2021. He was born in Shinnston on December 4, 1941 to the late Larry and Opal (Wilmouth) Whetsell. John is preceded in death by his wife, Mary Jo Bates, whom he married September 18, 1992; and his sister Phylis Bates.

He is survived by his children Johnny Leon Bates and spouse Cheri of Swisher Hill, Lawrence James “Reese Cup” Bates and spouse Kris of Mannington, and Cristal Marie Beverly and spouse Scott of Shinnston; grandchildren Andrew Bates-Beverly and companion; Foster Bates and wife Jessica, Jodie Livingston and husband Patrick, Danny Summers, Carson Bates, Cherell Bates, Tony, and Buster; and great-grandson Leland Bates-Beverly. John was married to the mother of his children India Bates-Waddy.

He was a member of the Operating Engineers, United Mine Workers, Moose Club #9 in Fairmont, St. John #24 AF & AM. And the Worthington Volunteer Fire Dept. John retired from the Marion Co. Board of Ed where he enjoyed driving school bus. He was an avid hunter and fisherman for years. He also enjoyed camping for many years. John was a cancer survivor. The last two years his health began to decline, at which time his oldest grandson Drew moved in with him to be his caregiver.

Friends will be received at Harmer Funeral Home on Saturday, November 27, 2021 from 12-2. A funeral service will immediately follow with Pastor Aaron Cayton officiating. Interment will be at Shinnston Memorial Cemetery.

