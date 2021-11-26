Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | November 26, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After seeing some light rain yesterday, we saw some snow and rain/snow mix this morning, as a cool air mass behind our cold front started pushing in. Light mountain snow sticks around until the early-afternoon, before it moves out and leaves behind mostly cloudy skies. Breezy westerly winds will make today’s temperatures, which will be in the upper-30s, feel much cooler. So keep those coats near you. Tonight, skies will be partly cloudy, with light winds. Temperatures will be in the mid-20s. Overall, after this morning, expect a chilly but calm day. Tomorrow afternoon, we stay dry, with partly sunny skies. Winds will be light and coming from the SW, and temperatures will be in the low-40s. In short, a cool but nice afternoon. Overnight into Sunday morning, a low-pressure system from out west pushes into NCWV. This system brings rain and rain/snow mix to the lowlands and snow to the mountains. Expect rain and snow chances in the evening hours as well. We won’t see much snow (trace amounts in the lowlands and about 1 to 3 inches in the mountains), but that could still impact those traveling back from Thanksgiving break or traveling somewhere else. So make sure you take care when driving. After Sunday, the first half of next week will bring highs in the 40s and mostly cloudy skies. We could also see the occasional snow shower during that time, due to weak disturbances pushing in. In short, expect cold temperatures for the end of Thanksgiving week, more snow on Sunday, and cloudy conditions for the last few days of November.

Today: A few snow showers in the morning, mostly in the mountains. By the early-afternoon, the snow stops falling, leaving behind cloudy skies and breezy WNW winds of 10-20 mph. Temperatures will be in the low-40s. Overall, expect a chilly afternoon. High: 41.

Tonight: Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy, and winds will be light and coming from the west. Temperatures will be in the low-20s. Overall, expect a chilly, but dry, night. Low: 24.

Saturday: Skies will be partly to mostly coudy, but we stay dry. Winds will be light and come from the southwest. Temperatures will be in the low-40s. In short, a cool, quiet afternoon. Overnight into Sunday morning, however, a system pushes a few rain showers into the lowlands, with snow showers in the mountains.High: 42.

Sunday: We’ll see more rain and rain/snow mix in the lowlands and snow showers in the mountains during the early-morning hours. We take a break in the afternoon before the back end of the system moves in and brings more rain/snow mix to NCWV. We won’t see much (trace amounts in the lowlands and possibly 1″ to 2″ in the mountains), but still, you may want some extra time on the roads. Besides any precipitation chances, expect mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will be in the low-40s. Overall, expect another cooler-than-average afternoon, with a chance of rain and snow for the last day of Thanksgiving weekend. High: 44.

