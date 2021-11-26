Kayla Smith’s Friday Evening Forecast | November 26, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today was a particularly chilly one, with gusty winds and even a little non-accumulating snow across the area into the afternoon. Tomorrow will be a dry day featuring increasing clouds and high temperatures in the low 40s for much of the lowlands. Overnight into Sunday, precipitation will return, with mostly rain in the lowlands and snow in the higher elevations. Past sunrise on Sunday, precipitation becomes more isolated, so showers will be coming and going throughout the day. Snow showers will continue overnight for the mountains and taper off by Monday morning. Accumulations will range from 1 to 3 inches for the mountains through the entire precipitation event. Past that, things are looking much drier for the end of November and start of December, with partly cloudy skies continuing through Friday. High temperatures will be on an upward trend; Monday will be in the low 40s, Tuesday and Wednesday will be in the mid-40s, Thursday will be in the mid-50s, and Friday will be in the upper 50s. So, we have a pleasant week to look forward to!

Tonight: A few clouds and breezy. Low: 24

Tomorrow: Clouds increasing throughout the day. High: 42

Sunday: Isolated rain/snow showers possible. High: 43

Monday: AM snow showers for the mountains; otherwise, mostly cloudy. High: 40

