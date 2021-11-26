BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Nancy Lou (Campbell) Blackwell, 87, of Clarksburg, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday evening, November 24, 2021, while a resident at Guardian Healthcare in Fairmont after an extended illness. She was born in Clarksburg on December 31, 1933, a daughter of the late Hubert and Margaret Campbell.On June 2, 1951, she married David H. Blackwell, who preceded her in death on March 28, 2011, after 59 years of marriage.Nancy is survived by her son, David Jeffrey Blackwell and his wife Celia of Trappe, PA; her daughter, Tina E. Harpold and her husband Randy of Clarksburg; granddaughter Amy N. Allen and husband Eric of Clarksburg; grandson Shawn Blackwell and wife Jocelyn of Lake Floyd; grandson Zachary R. Harpold and his fiancé Whittney Lynn Jones of Clarksburg; a great-granddaughter, Emily Sendling; and step-great-grandchildren, Gracie and Tyler Allen, all of Clarksburg.She was also preceded in death by her brother, James H. Campbell.Nancy graduated from Washington-Irving High School in 1951. She worked at the YWCA and then at Stone & Thomas in downtown Clarksburg. After retiring, she was a child care provider for a number of years.Nancy was a member of the Clarksburg Baptist Church and a member of American Baptist Women Ministry and Young at Heart. She enjoyed crocheting, baking, handicrafts, and camping. When her dementia started, she enjoyed listening to music and watching “Days of Our Lives” and Hallmark movies with her caregiver Nancy Richison.Condolences may be extended to the family at burnsidefuneralhome.comFriends will be received at Burnside Funeral Home, 607 S. Virginia Avenue, Bridgeport, on Sunday from 2 – 4 & 6 – 8 p.m., where services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, November 29, 2021, with Reverend Carl Radcliff presiding. Interment will be in Bridgeport Cemetery.

