Grafton man to be inducted in National Cutting Horse Association’s Hall of Fame

West Virginian National Cutting Horse Association Hall of Fame inductee.
West Virginian National Cutting Horse Association Hall of Fame inductee.(Bauer Cutting)
By Madeline Edwards
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 6:30 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GRAFTON, W.Va (WDTV) - In 2021, a Grafton man was the first West Virginian inducted into the National Cutting Horse Association’s Hall of Fame.

Bauer Cutting Horses in Grafton was owned and operated by Roy Bauer and his family. The team specialized in teaching the equestrian sport of Cutting.

Bauer’s family celebrated in honor of the induction.

He shared he was grateful to be selected for this award.

However, for him, it was not just about what he did for himself. It was also about what he was able to teach his students.

“We put them together. To see them go in the showroom and do good and win something is a thrill,” he explained.

Bauer would be honored nationally for this award in Fort Worth, Texas December 11.

