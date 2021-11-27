Advertisement

Published: Nov. 27, 2021
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - JoAnn Swiger Kelley, 70, of Clarksburg, WV, passed away on Friday, November 26, 2021, at the United Hospital Center.She was born in Clarksburg, WV, on January 26, 1951, a daughter of the late Clara Anice Barr Swiger.Mrs. Kelley is survived by two sons, Daniel Martz of Nutter Fort and Matthew Martz of Nutter Fort; four daughters, Colleen Cawthon and husband Jason of Clarksburg, Teresa Carte and husband David of Hico, WV, Melissa Gunter of Clarksburg, and Amanda Currey of Clarksburg. She was grandmother to 14 grandchildren, Tiffany, Carlee, Glen, Emily, Abigail, Maggie, Jason, Jennifer, Seth, Bella, Hailey, Jeremy, Timothy, and Preslea; and four great grandchildren, Keenan, Owyn, Renlee, and Kinsley.  She also leaves behind three brothers, Alston Ford and wife Carolyn of Buckhannon, Ronald Ford and wife Patricia of Parkersburg, and Roderick Swiger and wife Terri of Wallace; as well as several nieces and nephews. JoAnn graduated from Salem High School in 1968 and attended Salem University.  She was a retired telephone operator from Cyber-Telecommunications.  She was a great mother and adored her grandchildren.  She enjoyed cooking and playing games on the computer.  She will be greatly missed by all of those who knew and loved her.  A gathering of family and friends will be held at Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort, on Monday, November 29, 2021 from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com.  A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home

