Local business participates in nationwide Small Business Saturday

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Joe in Fairmont was known for their specialty coffees, craft beer, and promoting local artists.

Employees at the coffee house had a busy day being part of Small Business Saturday, a nationwide shopping holiday where local businesses encourage people to shop local.

Manager of the business Rebekah Brown said this event fell at a perfect time for The Joe, as they were taking one step closer to being “back to normal” by opening up all their tables.

“People have been really excited to have a place to sit down and hang out. Things are picking back up for us, as people are feeling more comfortable,” Brown explained.

Brown also invited local artist Hannah Lenhart with Hannah’s Clay Creations to sell her ceramic pieces at the shop.

Lenhart said Small Business Saturday was crucial following the pandemic.

“This year more than ever, it’s important to support your local businesses because people are trying to survive after being shut down all last year,” she added.

Brown said with the recent discovery of the Omicron variant. They would continue to proceed with caution.

“That means protecting each other from sickness. If it means buying your buddy at the bar a beer because they’re having a bad day, it really just comes down to we are just a community,” she explained.

