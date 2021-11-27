Advertisement

Mountaineers edge past EKU, 80-77

Career-high 28 points from Taz Sherman
By Julia Westerman
Nov. 27, 2021
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - It was a hard-fought hardwood battle, but West Virginia came out victorious.

EKU scored its first 12 points off four threes to which WVU was only able to respond with two points.

Scoring picked up after the break, courtesy of Taz Sherman and Malik Curry.

Sherman finished with a career-high 28 points, along with four rebounds and three assists, and Malik Curry totaled 16 points.

WVU welcomes Bellarmine for its next contest Tuesday. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m.

