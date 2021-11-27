Riggs qualifies for Eastbay Cross County Championships

CHARLOTTE, W.Va (WDTV) - Irene Riggs qualified for the Eastbay cross country championships with her eighth place finish in the Eastbay South Regional. Irene Riggs finishes eight in Eastbay South Regional

Riggs completed the 5,000m course with a time of 17.22.

The Morgantown junior is only the third girl in West Virginia history to qualify.

She joins Cody Pelliccioni as the second Mohigan to make the trip.

