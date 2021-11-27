BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Ronald Clinton Gibson, 74, of West Milford, WV, passed away on Friday, November 26, 2021 at the Weirton Medical Center. Ronny was born at home in Wallace, WV on December 10, 1946, a son of the late James and Wilma Gibson. He is survived by his devoted wife, Bette (Beachler) Gibson, whom he married on January 15, 1972.Ronny is also survived by his two children, Bozo and his wife Heather Gibson and Ronda and her husband Jason Paugh, both of Fairmont. He also has five grandchildren, whom he loves dearly and is very proud of: Cameron, Megan and Avery Gibson and Jacob and Emma Paugh. He is also survived by his brother, Rockie and his wife Kay Gibson and his sisters, Sue and her husband Oscar Harris and Joyce and her husband Brian Toothman, other in-laws, Charlie and Mary DeVault, David Beachler, as well as several nieces and nephews. After graduating with the last class of Unidis High School in 1965, he enlisted in the US Navy and served for 4 years. After his honorable discharge he became a carpenter and joined Local Union 476, from which he retired in 2003. After retirement, he became an Amsoil distributor. He was a member of the West Milford Lion’s Club and the West Milford United Methodist Church. In his later years he attended the New Bethel United Methodist Church. Ronny loved his family deeply, watching sports on tv, deer hunting with his cousins, where he got to “tell his tales” and most of all he loved the Lord. He will be greatly missed. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made payable to WV Sight Foundation, and mailed to the West Milford Lions Club, Hilda Clutter Treasurer, 43 Bran Acres Drive, Lost Creek, WV 26385.Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort, on Monday, November 29th from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., where the service will be held on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Jay Linaburg presiding. Interment will follow in the Rose Hill Cemetery.Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.