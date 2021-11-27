Thanksgiving and Black Friday: North Central West Virginia wrap-up

NORTH CENTRAL, W.Va (WDTV) - It’s the season of giving and that is exactly what the Clarksburg Salvation Army did on Thanksgiving. For hours these volunteers put other families above their own.

“We started yesterday at 10 o’clock and finished around three in the afternoon and we were back here around 8 o’clock this morning.”

Expecting to serve around 200 families, Major Tonya Roberts said it took a lot of helping hands to get it done.

“We’re very appreciative of their time and their service to this, and I’m grateful that God gives us the opportunity to serve him in this capacity.”

Black Friday

You’ve had your turkey, now shoppers are burning some calories with holiday shopping as people were out for Black Friday deals.

As the shopping is expecting to continue we stopped by a local business to find out what type of turn out they’re expecting this year while we still face the pandemic.

Big retailers aren’t the only stores with Black Friday deals, as many small businesses are looking to offer their community some shop worthy sales.

“Bringing the best customer service we can and showing people that we know them and that we love our community, and I think that brings them back to us for Black Friday verses going to the bigger corporations,” Amanda Sayers, the owner of Home Style in Shinnston said.

As COVID-19 took a hit on retail stores of all sizes, RetailMeNot says during round two of holiday shopping while still in a pandemic will look better than last year, but still different.

With 77% of those surveyed ready to go the retail route if stores of their choice are open, there will definitely be more in person shopping.

“I think people are just a little more comfortable getting out this year than what they were last year and I think they’re ready to get back to shopping in-store verses online,” Sayers said.

However, with the supply chain shortage, there won’t be a record number of shoppers out and about as many people got an early start or are still shopping through their computer screen.

Sayers said she expects nothing less of a good turn out at her store, and as a Black Friday kickoff, she opened a sister store called Your Style; a store with consignment vintage, upscale and new items.

“That’s something that the community was kind of missing. We used to have a consignment store in town and its since closed, so I thought that was a good opportunity to bring that back.”

Bringing this new business to the area not only provides local holiday sales, but a place for residents to come together for years to come.

“We just like being here and seeing our friends and our family and they get to come and enjoy this space as much as we do,” Sayers said.

