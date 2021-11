BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Check out results from area games in the semifinal round.

NO. 6 WILLIAMSTOWN AT NO. 2 DODDRIDGE COUNTY

NO. 16 FAIRMONT SENIOR AT NO. 5 POCA

NO. 3 BRIDGEPORT AT NO. 2 MARTINSBURG

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.