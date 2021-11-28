2021 Class AAA Volleyball All-State teams announced
Morgantown, Bridgeport, Buckhannon and Preston earn honors
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 12:10 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Class AAA All-State volleyball teams are in.
First Team All-State: Violet Sickles (Bridgeport), Paige Brock (Morgantown)
Second Team All-State: Issy Gruschecky (Morgantown) *CAPTAIN*, Alexa Martin (Bridgeport), Kendal Currence (Buckhannon-Upshur)
Special Honorable Mention: Grace Washburn (Morgantown), Jacey Lucas, (Bridgeport)
Honorable Mention: Cambria Freeman (Bridgeport), Ella Voorhees (Morgantown), Carolina Frye (Buckhannon-Upshur), Emily Knotts (Preston).
All-State selections were decided by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association.
