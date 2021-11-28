Advertisement

Kayla Smith’s Saturday Evening Forecast | November 27, 2021

A warmer, pleasant week ahead!
By WDTV News Staff and Kayla Smith
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 11:36 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Saturday! Today was a dry, cloudy day, but late tonight we expect a few showers to pass through the area. Showers will fall as rain in the lowlands and snow in the mountains, and will come and go quickly, so very little snow will accumulate in the mountains. Showers will mostly be gone by Sunday morning, so the rest of Sunday will be an overall cloudy day, with highs in the low 40s. Monday will be a little chillier, with highs in the upper 30s, but then we start to see a warming trend. Overnight into Tuesday shows a slight chance of snow showers for the higher elevations, but beyond that, conditions are looking mostly dry for the rest of the week. Sky conditions through next weekend will be a mix of clouds and sun. Tuesday, the last day of November, will feature temps maxing out in the upper 40s. December will start with above-average high temperatures due to a shift in airflow from westerly to southerly, ushering in warmer air from the south. Wednesday will be in the low 50s, and Thursday and Friday will see mid to upper 50s. So after a mostly below-average November, we’ll have a warm and calm start to meteorological winter.

Tonight: Isolated rain/snow showers. Low: 34

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy; a few isolated showers possible. High: 43

Monday: Mostly cloudy and chilly. High: 39

Tuesday: Mix of clouds and sun. High: 47

