Kayla Smith’s Sunday Evening Forecast | November 28, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Sunday! We’ve had a chilly past couple of days, mostly dry but with a few spotty flurries. Today was similar, though temperatures were a few degrees warmer than yesterday. Tonight we see a slight chance of isolated, non-accumulating snow showers across the area, but these chances die off overnight, with the exception of mountain flurries in the early AM. Monday will be mostly dry and mostly cloudy, but the sun will have some chances to peek through the clouds. Highs for Monday will be around 40 degrees, but the rest of the week will start to warm up as high-pressure ushers in warmer air from the south. Tuesday and Wednesday will see highs in the upper 40s, and Thursday and Friday will surpass 50 degrees. Most of the week will feature sky conditions varying throughout the day from clouds to sun, but will overall be dry. Wednesday has the potential to see some rain showers later in the day, and Thursday evening/Friday morning might see a little rain, but for the most part, we’re looking ahead to a calmer, pleasant week.

Tonight: Light snow showers possible; otherwise, mostly cloudy. Low: 29

Tomorrow: AM snow showers in the mountains, then a mix of clouds and sun. High: 40

Tuesday: AM flurries possible, then mostly cloudy. High: 48

Wednesday: Cloudy; rain showers possible by the afternoon. High: 49

