Advertisement

Local author brings light to postpartum depression in her new book

“Whenever you’re suffering from postpartum depression, you aren’t yourself, not truly,” Storm...
“Whenever you’re suffering from postpartum depression, you aren’t yourself, not truly,” Storm Young said.(Storm Young)
By Madeline Edwards
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 5:52 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - “Whenever you’re suffering from postpartum depression, you aren’t yourself, not truly,” Storm Young said.

After giving birth to her daughter Tyler County native, Storm Young felt alone dealing with postpartum depression and discovered an idea that may help others in a similar position.

“As a mom, I felt like I was failing as a mother. I didn’t know how to reach out to somebody,” Young explained.

Young added she always pictured becoming an author. However, she felt like she needed to find her story authentically.

One night she had a dream about two girls from Alaska and West Virginia that were pen pals.

That was how “The Pen Pal” was brought to life.

“The dream was reoccurring, and I was like this has to be told. So, whenever I start talking about the characters, everybody says this is a lot of you in the story,” Young said.

Young lived in Alaska when her husband was stationed there. Then they moved back home to West Virginia.

The West Virginia portion of the novel takes place in, New Martinsville one of Young’s favorite places.

“I love the town of New Martinsville. People were so nice and kind. Mainstreet was my big inspiration because of how beautiful it is,” she added.

Young hoped her story would help other mothers suffering from postpartum realize they are not alone in their journey.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Virginian National Cutting Horse Association Hall of Fame inductee.
Grafton man to be inducted in National Cutting Horse Association’s Hall of Fame
Wallace fire (WDTV)
Crews respond to fire in Wallace
Rebecca Shugars
Fairmont woman arrested on fraud charge
Local business participates in nationwide shopping event.
Local business participates in nationwide Small Business Saturday
Kevin Nishita has died after he was shot in the abdomen during an attempted robbery of...
Guard for news crew dies after being shot in attempted robbery

Latest News

Kayla Smith’s Saturday Evening Forecast | November 27, 2021
Kayla Smith’s Saturday Evening Forecast | November 27, 2021
West Virginian National Cutting Horse Association Hall of Fame inductee.
Grafton man to be inducted in National Cutting Horse Association’s Hall of Fame
Local business participates in nationwide shopping event.
Local business participates in nationwide Small Business Saturday
A Maryland man thanks the doctor who saved his life after he was shot 25 years ago. (Source:...
Shooting victim reunites with rescuer 25 years later