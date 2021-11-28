Local author brings light to postpartum depression in her new book

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - “Whenever you’re suffering from postpartum depression, you aren’t yourself, not truly,” Storm Young said.

After giving birth to her daughter Tyler County native, Storm Young felt alone dealing with postpartum depression and discovered an idea that may help others in a similar position.

“As a mom, I felt like I was failing as a mother. I didn’t know how to reach out to somebody,” Young explained.

Young added she always pictured becoming an author. However, she felt like she needed to find her story authentically.

One night she had a dream about two girls from Alaska and West Virginia that were pen pals.

That was how “The Pen Pal” was brought to life.

“The dream was reoccurring, and I was like this has to be told. So, whenever I start talking about the characters, everybody says this is a lot of you in the story,” Young said.

Young lived in Alaska when her husband was stationed there. Then they moved back home to West Virginia.

The West Virginia portion of the novel takes place in, New Martinsville one of Young’s favorite places.

“I love the town of New Martinsville. People were so nice and kind. Mainstreet was my big inspiration because of how beautiful it is,” she added.

Young hoped her story would help other mothers suffering from postpartum realize they are not alone in their journey.

