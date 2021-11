BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The 2021 West Virginia football title games are set.

Class AA:

Fri. 7 p.m. - No. 16 Fairmont Senior vs. No. 2 Independence

Class AAA:

Sat. 12 p.m. - No. 2 Martinsburg vs. No. 1 Huntington

Class A:

Sat. 7 p.m. - No. 6 Williamstown vs. No. 4 Ritchie County

