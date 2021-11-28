WVU football claims a statement win at Kansas, 34-28

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WDTV) - While nothing is guaranteed, WVU’s 34-21 win over Kansas gives them six wins on the season, granting the Mountaineers bowl game eligibility.

West Virginia started from behind after a 44-yd field goal by Jayhawk’s Jacob Borcila.

A sack by Jared Bartlett for a loss of 12 for Kansas set WVU up on their own 16. The gold and blue capitalized, putting in a 14-yd touchdown pass from Jarret Doege to Winston Wright Jr. WVU lead 7-3 with 5:29 in the first quarter.

Jayhawks were held to a field goal again, Borcila grabbed another three with 2:14 left in the first chapter, Kansas trailed 7-6.

Touchdowns on the response from both teams, a 14-yd toss to Wright for the Mountaineers and an 8-yd pass from Jalon Daniels to Jared Casey made it 14-13, WVU on top.

With 17 seconds in the half, a Doege to Sam James combo for a 7-yd touchdown brought the Mountaineers a more comfortable lead heading into the break, 21-13.

The Jayhawks came out wanting it in the third, a pick 6 by Gavin Potter with a successful 2-pt conversion tied it up 21-21.

Leddie Brown was back on the run game later in the third for a 44-yd touchdown, followed by two Casey Legg field goals: for 38 and 37-yds.

Kansas fought back with a Daniels touchdown in the final two minutes of the game, but the Mountaineers ended it 34-21, a win that was helped by the likes of Josh Chandler-Semedo, who had two end zone interceptions of the night.

