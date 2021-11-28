Advertisement

WVU men’s soccer advances to NCAA quarterfinals for first time in 40 years

No. 11 Mountaineers best No. 6 Tulsa in double overtime
WVU men's soccer
WVU men's soccer(WDTV)
By Casey Kay
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 1:29 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TULSA, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU men’s soccer advances to the NCAA quarterfinals following their 1-0 double overtime victory in Tulsa Saturday evening.

With the win over No. 6 Tulsa, the Mountaineers will play for a spot in the semifinals for the first time in 40 years, the last being in 1981. This is the first time in program history the team has qualified under the current NCAA Tournament format

WVU clinched the victory with a goal from Otto Ollikainen in the 102nd minute. West Virginia held a 10-8 advantage in shots, with 7-2 in shots on goal.

The 12-3-5 Mountaineers will face the winner of No. 3 Georgetown-Providence matchup. Time, location and date is to be determined.

