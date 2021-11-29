2 arrested in Preston Co. on child neglect following rollover crash

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Two people from Maryland were arrested in Preston County following a rollover traffic crash on Friday, officials say.

Officers responded to a crash on I-68 for a reported rollover crash on Friday, November 26, according to a news release from the Preston County Sheriff’s Office.

The release says an investigation revealed a utility van was carrying eight passengers, including four children ranging in ages 1 to 11.

Officers say the van was only equipped with two front seats and no back seats.

The area of the van containing the unrestrained passengers also allegedly contained an assortment of objects that posed a serious risk of injury during a rollover-type collision.

According to the release, all occupants of the vehicle were transported to Ruby Memorial Hospital where they were or continue to be treated for varying degrees of serious injuries.

Officials say arrest warrants were issued as a result of the investigation for Tabitha Robinson, 35, and Amanda Hovermale, 22, both of Hagerstown, Maryland, for gross child neglect with risk of serious bodily injury.

Both individuals were arrested on the warrants once released from the hospital, according to the press release.

Robinson and Hovermale are both being held at the North Central Regional Jail with bail currently set at $250,000 each.

