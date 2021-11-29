Barbour County man arrested on fleeing with reckless indifference charges

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Stonewood man was arrested on Thursday after allegedly fleeing with reckless indifference from officers.

Charles Poling, 44, of Stonewood, was arrested after fleeing from multiple officers, exceeding 100 mph at times on a motorcycle, according to a criminal complaint.

The criminal complaint says Barbour County units were advised of an ongoing pursuit on Route 57 heading towards Philippi.

Officers say they were told that some Harrison County officers were called off due to Poling exceeding 100 mph on Route 57.

Officers observed a motorcycle several minutes later being followed by a Harrison County officer on Route 119 and pulled out behind Poling.

Poling allegedly continued driving at speeds of 85 mph and greater, passing a vehicle on a double yellow line in a 35 mph zone.

Officers say Poling turned onto Norris Ridge Road and turned into a driveway before being tackled and restrained on the scene.

Poling has been charged with five counts of fleeing in a vehicle with reckless indifference.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.