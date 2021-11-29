BREAKING: Crews on scene of fire in Lost Creek

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Multiple fire crews are on the scene of a fire in Lost Creek at The Hot Spot.

The fire was reported around 2:45 p.m., according to the Harrison County 911 Center.

Crews remain on the scene as the fire continues to blaze, according to the 911 Center.

The 911 Center said no injuries have been reported at this time.

The Anmore, Bridgeport, Jane Lew, Johnstown, Lost Creek, Nutter Fort, and West Milford fire departments responded to the fire in addition to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office.

The Hot Spot fire in Lost Creek (Lisa Grogg/David Hughes)

