BREAKING: Crews on scene of fire in Lost Creek

Multiple fire crews are on the scene of a fire in Lost Creek at The Hot Spot.
The Hot Spot fire in Lost Creek
The Hot Spot fire in Lost Creek(Lisa Grogg/David Hughes)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 4:46 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Multiple fire crews are on the scene of a fire in Lost Creek at The Hot Spot.

The fire was reported around 2:45 p.m., according to the Harrison County 911 Center.

Crews remain on the scene as the fire continues to blaze, according to the 911 Center.

The 911 Center said no injuries have been reported at this time.

The Anmore, Bridgeport, Jane Lew, Johnstown, Lost Creek, Nutter Fort, and West Milford fire departments responded to the fire in addition to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office.

Stick with 5 News as this story develops.

