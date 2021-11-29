Chick-fil-A in Clarksburg adjusts hours due to staffing issues

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Chick-fil-A on Emily Drive in Clarksburg has temporarily adjusted its hours due to staffing issues, according to the restaurant’s Facebook page.

It was posted that Chick-fil-A has implemented temporary operating hours due to staffing issues.

The restaurant’s will be open from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. through Saturday, December 4.

