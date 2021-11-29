Advertisement

Published: Nov. 29, 2021
Donald Ray “Donnie” Codling, 69, of Clarksburg, passed away on Sunday, November 28, 2021. He was born in Clarksburg on September 8, 1952, a son of the late Don H. and Julia B. Bakke Codling. He is survived by his wife of 15 years, Suzanne C. Gray Codling, whom he married on September 9, 2006. Also surviving are one son, Justin Codling and his fiancé April of Charleston; two daughters, Jaclyn Codling and her companion Megan Mounts of Huntington, and Jennifer Metheny of Bridgeport; two grandchildren, Justin and Julia Metheny; one step-son, Bryan Lewis and his companion Melissa Duncan of Ohio; two step-grandchildren, Solara Lewis and Raimey Duncan; several nieces and nephews; and his in-laws. He was also preceded in death by one brother, Dennis Codling; and his best fur-friend Kobe. Donnie was a 1970 graduate of Bridgeport High School and a United States Air Force Veteran.  He attended Electronics school in Charleston and was a driver for various beverage companies for over 20 years, having retired from Coca-Cola in 2014.  Donnie loved watching and coaching sports. In keeping with his wishes, Donnie will be cremated.  A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Harrison County Humane Society, 2450 Saltwell Road, Shinnston WV  26431. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com.  A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

