Gail Cleo Robinson

Gail Cleo Robinson
Gail Cleo Robinson(Gail Cleo Robinson)
By Master Control
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 12:53 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Gail Cleo Robinson, 77, of Weston passed away on Thursday, November 25, 2021 at Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital in Weston. He was born in French Creek on April 10, 1944, a son of the late Harley Robinson and Iris Gray O’Dell Robinson. In addition to his parents, Gail was preceded in death by three siblings: Helen Marsh, Ronald Robinson, and Ray Robinson. On June 8, 1963, Gail married Garnet Rose Garrettson. Together they shared 58 wonderful years and she will miss him dearly. Gail is survived by his wife, Garnet Robinson of Weston; two daughters: Rozanna Bracken and husband, Reid and Kristel Fijolek and husband, Bill, all of Charleston; three grandsons: Damon Johnston, Will Bracken, and Luke Bracken; one brother, Billy Lee Robinson and wife, Rachel of Buckhannon; and one sister-in-law, Fay Hall and husband, Bill of Louisville, OH. Gail was a Heavy Equipment Operator by trade. He contracted many highway jobs including building the Interstate and Rt. 33. Gail was a collector of old tools and knives that he found at flea markets. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to the National Forest Foundation at https://support.nationalforests.org/give/298613/ - !/donation/checkout?c_src=WEB&c_src2=TRPT0000WEBOrangeTribute in memory of Gail. Gail’s request for Cremation has been honored at Pat Boyle Funeral Home’s On-Site Crematory. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Gail Cleo Robinson. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV) -

