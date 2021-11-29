Advertisement

Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | November 29, 2021

Barring isolated snow chances, mostly quiet transition to Meteorological Winter!
By Joseph Williams and WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 8:03 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - This Thanksgiving weekend brought cool temperatures and slight snow chances, as a low-pressure system brought cool air into NCWV. This afternoon, a high-pressure system will keep us dry, leaving us with mostly cloudy skies. Winds will come from the NW at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will be in the upper-30s. Overall, a cold, quiet afternoon. Tonight, a weak front sweeps north of our area, bringing a few snow showers into NCWV. We won’t see much snow, however, about trace amounts at most. Barring that, skies will be cloudy, and winds will be light. Temperatures will be in the low-30s, with wind chills in the upper-20s. Tomorrow afternoon, skies will be partly cloudy, so we will see sunshine. Thanks to light SW winds, temperatures will be in the seasonable mid-40s. Overall, expect a mild day tomorrow. The rest of the week should be relatively quiet, with only a weak front bringing some rain and rain/snow mix on Wednesday night. Barring that, expect partly cloudy skies and highs in the warmer-than-average low-50s towards the latter half of the week. In short, as we transition into the first few days of Meteorological Winter, expect quiet, seasonable weather, with only a slight chance of precipitation.

Today: Skies will be mostly cloudy, although we will see peeks of sunshine in the evening hours. Any snow flurries seen this morning are gone by the early-afternoon at the latest. Winds will come from the west at 5-10 mph and temperatures will be in the low-40s. Overall, a chilly but dry afternoon. High: 41.

Tonight: A slight chance of snow showers tonight, mostly in the northern counties of NCWV. We won’t see much accumulation, however, only trace amounts. Barring that, expect cloudy skies and light winds. Temperatures will be in the low-30s, with wind chills well below that. Overall, expect a cold night. Low: 31.

Tuesday: Skies will be cloudy, with WSW winds of 10-15 mph. Those winds will make our highs, which will be in the upper-40s, feel much cooler. Overall, expect a seasonable afternoon. High: 49.

Wednesday: Skies will be cloudy, with only a slight chance of rain showers in the evening and overnight hours. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be in the upper-40s, which is within range for the first day of December. In short, barring a chance of rain overnight, expect a seasonable, calm afternoon. High: 50.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Virginian National Cutting Horse Association Hall of Fame inductee.
Grafton man to be inducted in National Cutting Horse Association’s Hall of Fame
Police say the 13-year-old was taken into custody after he accidentally shot his 5-year-old...
Teen in custody after 5-year-old shot making social media video
Kevin Nishita has died after he was shot in the abdomen during an attempted robbery of...
Guard for news crew dies after being shot in attempted robbery
“Whenever you’re suffering from postpartum depression, you aren’t yourself, not truly,” Storm...
Local author brings light to postpartum depression in her new book
Rebecca Shugars
Fairmont woman arrested on fraud charge

Latest News

Kayla Smith’s Sunday Evening Forecast | November 28, 2021
Kayla Smith’s Sunday Evening Forecast | November 28, 2021
Kayla Smith’s Saturday Evening Forecast | November 27, 2021
Kayla Smith’s Saturday Evening Forecast | November 27, 2021
1127 feels like temp
Kayla Smith’s Friday Evening Forecast | November 26, 2021
Expected highs for today, November 26, 2021.
Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | November 26, 2021