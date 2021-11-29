Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | November 29, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - This Thanksgiving weekend brought cool temperatures and slight snow chances, as a low-pressure system brought cool air into NCWV. This afternoon, a high-pressure system will keep us dry, leaving us with mostly cloudy skies. Winds will come from the NW at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will be in the upper-30s. Overall, a cold, quiet afternoon. Tonight, a weak front sweeps north of our area, bringing a few snow showers into NCWV. We won’t see much snow, however, about trace amounts at most. Barring that, skies will be cloudy, and winds will be light. Temperatures will be in the low-30s, with wind chills in the upper-20s. Tomorrow afternoon, skies will be partly cloudy, so we will see sunshine. Thanks to light SW winds, temperatures will be in the seasonable mid-40s. Overall, expect a mild day tomorrow. The rest of the week should be relatively quiet, with only a weak front bringing some rain and rain/snow mix on Wednesday night. Barring that, expect partly cloudy skies and highs in the warmer-than-average low-50s towards the latter half of the week. In short, as we transition into the first few days of Meteorological Winter, expect quiet, seasonable weather, with only a slight chance of precipitation.

Today: Skies will be mostly cloudy, although we will see peeks of sunshine in the evening hours. Any snow flurries seen this morning are gone by the early-afternoon at the latest. Winds will come from the west at 5-10 mph and temperatures will be in the low-40s. Overall, a chilly but dry afternoon. High: 41.

Tonight: A slight chance of snow showers tonight, mostly in the northern counties of NCWV. We won’t see much accumulation, however, only trace amounts. Barring that, expect cloudy skies and light winds. Temperatures will be in the low-30s, with wind chills well below that. Overall, expect a cold night. Low: 31.

Tuesday: Skies will be cloudy, with WSW winds of 10-15 mph. Those winds will make our highs, which will be in the upper-40s, feel much cooler. Overall, expect a seasonable afternoon. High: 49.

Wednesday: Skies will be cloudy, with only a slight chance of rain showers in the evening and overnight hours. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be in the upper-40s, which is within range for the first day of December. In short, barring a chance of rain overnight, expect a seasonable, calm afternoon. High: 50.

