Katherine “Kathy” Sue Stanley, 72, of Webster Springs passed away at Webster County Memorial Hospital on Wednesday, November 24, 2021. Born December 16, 1948 in Richwood, she was the daughter of the late Junior M. Wright and the late Ruth (Thomas) Hinkle. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James “Popshot” Stanley; brother, Ralph Wright and his wife, Kitty; sisters, Opal Newhouse and her husband, Dale, and Aneta Hinkle and her husband June Bug. Kathy was a Baptist by faith and a caretaker for the Webster County Senior Center. She was a “mom” to many and was known for having the biggest heart and a very giving nature. She was always willing to help anyone. Left to cherish her memories are her children: Randall Dale Stanley and his wife, Dawn of Mount Hope, NC; and Christa June Ward and her husband, Cliff of Murrells Inlet, SC; her fur baby, Maddie Jo; grandchildren: Caleb Stanley; ShaiAnne and Lukas Williams of Webster Springs; and Kimber and Mason Mills of NC; sister, Margaret Meadows and her husband, Donnie of Peterstown; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends to mourn her passing. Friends may join the family for visitation 5pm-8pm, Saturday, December 4, 2021 at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.doddreedfh.com. Dodd & Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Stanley family.

