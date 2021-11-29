Advertisement

Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | November 29, 2021

A slow warming trend through the week.
By Kevin Corriveau and WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 5:55 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Monday Everyone!! I hope you all had a great Thanksgiving and hopefully a long weekend with it. We are now finishing out the month with typical late fall weather, clouds, winds, chilly temperatures and the chance of snow through the week, but before we break it down, let’s recap. It was a cold and windy weekend for most of us with the sun only peeking out some of the time. Today we saw a bit more sun, but the temperatures struggled to reach into the 40′s. Clouds will remain with us tonight, and we will be seeing a chance of some quick passing snow, mostly overnight. It will be so quick and light that we’re really only looking at a trace. Tuesday will be a bit warmer with clouds scattering out by the afternoon. Wednesday night will be our next real chance of rain, no snow is expected since we’ll be too warm. Then as we finish off the week, temperatures will be pushing above average, but we continue to see a low off and on the chance of rain through Friday.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light snow: Low 30

Tuesday: Clouds decreasing: High 48

Wednesday: Cloudy with a slight chance of rain: High 51

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain: High 58

