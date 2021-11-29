Meadowbrook couple arrested on child neglect charges

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Meadowbrook couple was arrested on Thursday on multiple counts of child neglect charges.

Amanda Finch, 37, and Thomas Wright, 40, both of Meadowbrook, West Virginia, were arrested after officers received a report of potential child sexual exploitation occurring at the residence Finch and Wright lived at together, according to a criminal complaint.

Officers say they reviewed recorded video live streams from a web platform that showed two juveniles unsupervised.

The criminal complaint says unknown individuals attempted to sexually exploit the children through the internet during the unsupervised time.

Officers say they could see one of the children in the video unsupervised playing with what appeared to be a kitchen knife.

The account information allegedly seen on the website indicated the account belonged to Finch.

Officers went to the residence to conduct a welfare check on the children at which point officers say they seen the children residing in conditions that included trash covering the floors and an odor consistent with decaying matter.

The complaint says Wright was found to have a warrant out for his arrest and was placed in handcuffs by officers.

Finch allegedly pulled away when she was advised by officers to place her hands behind her back.

Officers say Wright attempted to intervene with Finch’s arrest and had to be forcibly restrained.

Finch and Wright have been arrested and charged with three counts of child neglect creating risk of injury.

