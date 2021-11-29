Advertisement

Parsons Volunteer Fire Department mourns loss of firefighter

The Parsons Volunteer Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of its firefighters due to COVID-19.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 2:30 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Parsons Volunteer Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of its firefighters due to COVID-19.

Lieutenant Adam Ray Aborgast, 37, died on Thursday due to complications of COVID-19, according to a press release issued by the Parsons Volunteer Fire Department.

He had been a member of the Parsons Volunteer Fire Department for over 20 years.

He served as Lieutenant for Parsons Company 10 for the last 8 years and was dispatcher for Tucker County 911.

